Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Announce -$1.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

