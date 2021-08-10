Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $59.41 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

