Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.58 million and the highest is $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $49.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $53.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.41 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

