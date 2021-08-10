Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 181,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,297. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.