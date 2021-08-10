Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

