Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.20. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 92,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

