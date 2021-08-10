Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,257. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

