Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.67. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

