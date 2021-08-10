Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.