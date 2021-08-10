Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Sell

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.