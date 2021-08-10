Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJI. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 524.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 212,295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 683,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

