Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE THO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

