Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.54 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

