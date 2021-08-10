Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

