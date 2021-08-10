Zacks Investment Research Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

