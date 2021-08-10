Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Hold

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

XNCR traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 8,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

