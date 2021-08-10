Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to “Hold”

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 191,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,192. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

