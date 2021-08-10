Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) to “Hold”

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,262. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

