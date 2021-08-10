Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.