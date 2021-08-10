Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,304.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel Corporation’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,255.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.81. Markel has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,268.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

