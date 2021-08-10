Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.32 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $339,196.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,607.18 or 1.00457637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.10 or 0.01037677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00345936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00384784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00068677 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,794,235 coins and its circulating supply is 10,764,735 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.