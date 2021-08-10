Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.45

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00005372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $267,279.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,568.72 or 1.00078677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00031948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01048898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00345594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00389502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,795,182 coins and its circulating supply is 10,765,682 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.