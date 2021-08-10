ZClassic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,355.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $2,355.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00290280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00129106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00154755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,273,718 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

