Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $567.11. 143,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,183. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $570.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

