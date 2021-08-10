Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Hits $288,836.13

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $288,836.13 and $41.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

