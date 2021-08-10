Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

