ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $172.68 million and $19.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00161129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00147478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.18 or 0.99698350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00820672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

