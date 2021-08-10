ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 140,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 264.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,466,916 shares of company stock valued at $695,736,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

