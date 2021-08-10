ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):

8/5/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

7/16/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 264.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,466,916 shares of company stock worth $695,736,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,095,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

