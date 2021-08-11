-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

