$0.12 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 192.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.