$0.14 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 4.94.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

