$0.32 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Daseke posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

