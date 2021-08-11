-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,211 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.