$0.40 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.