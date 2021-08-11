$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

NVST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

