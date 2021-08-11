-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GMTX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

