$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

