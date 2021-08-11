$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,128. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

