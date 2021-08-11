-$0.64 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 296,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $846.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

