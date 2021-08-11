$0.87 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.98 on Friday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $5,073,856 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entegris by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $125,473,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

