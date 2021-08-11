$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.99 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,856. Paychex has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

