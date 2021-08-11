$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce sales of $100.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.36 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $47.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $393.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

