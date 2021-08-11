$101.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $101.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.94 million to $120.10 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $359.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $398.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.09 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $430.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

EGLE stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.72 million, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

