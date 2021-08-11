10,536 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $456.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

