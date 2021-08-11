11,720 Shares in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.