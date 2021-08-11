$128.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $128.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.80 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 55.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

