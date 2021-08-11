$13.21 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $13.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.19 million to $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

HRZN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

