1,375 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.