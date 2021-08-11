14,270 Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 297,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 111,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 67.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

